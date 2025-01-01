Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Lori Adams

Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia

Lori (Sherwood) Adams currently serves as the Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy for Nokia. She holds a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Lori is also a diehard Boston Red Sox fan and may hold the world record for the number of U2 concerts attended by one person. 