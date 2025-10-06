Head of Credit Risk

Lisa-Marie Cuthbertson, Head of Credit Risk for Samsung now for 7 years, having worked 20 years in Credit Risk, spending 9 years heading up the Credit Risk division of the Westcoast Group, helping to drive their growth as one of the UK’s largest companies. Experience leading multinational contract negotiations, underwriting unsecured multibillion pound portfolios. Most proudly, leading various teams of Credit Risk Managers and Credit Analysts, supporting their development, and career journeys.