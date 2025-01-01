Lionel Hill

CTO, Permira

Lionel is Group CTO at Permira.

Prior to Permira, Lionel has had CTO roles at both Revantage, a Blackstone company and CBRE, where he spent 10 years in the Real Estate industry. Before real estate, Lionel spent 20 years working in real-time financial data split between Bloomberg, Reuters and UBS.

Lionel has a Masters in Economics & Management Studies from the University of Cambridge, England.

Lionel is also qualified in Data Science. He has always been interested in AI and Machine Learning, working on algorithmic trading at UBS, lease abstraction at CBRE and most recently, generative AI at Permira.