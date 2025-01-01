Leonardo Fleck

Sustainability Head

Leonardo C. Fleck has experience in sustainability and conservation with a focus on markets, finance, technology, biodiversity, and climate change. Leo joined Banco Santander Brasil in January 022, where he leads the bank's sustainable innovation initiatives including in the Amazon biome. Previously, Leo worked for ten years with the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in Palo Alto, California in 2012, where he led the design and implementation of a new global program aimed at reducing ecosystem degradation associated with international commodity trade, encompassing projects in the United States, European Union, China, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Indonesia. Leo also served on the Climate and Land Use Alliance (CLUA), the largest philanthropic alliance focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from land use.

Prior to joining the Moore Foundation, he was lead economist and Brazil program lead at Conservation Strategy Fund, where he oversaw projects across Latin America spanning REDD+, ecotourism, landscape planning, agriculture, energy and transport infrastructure, and protected areas. He was part of the Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity initiative (TEEB), and lectured environmental economics and corporate sustainability internationally, including at Stanford University. Leo earned an M.B.A. from UNA University in Brazil, an M.Sc. in conservation biology from the University of Kent in England, and a BS. in biological sciences from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil. Leo is also a Stanford Certified Program Manager.