Sr. Research Analyst, Sustainable Mobility, Shanghai

As senior research analyst, Leo focuses on the vehicle life cycle carbon accounting and sustainability development of automotive industry.

Leo joined S&P Global Mobility since Oct. 2024, supports data product development, covering the methodology refining, data processing and insight analysis in Sustainable Mobility, topics of which ranging from Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory accounting, decarbonization strategy and climate-related physical risks analysis, etc.

Prior to joining with S&P Global, Leo help client perform the corporate carbon footprint and product carbon footprint calculation as a consultant in consulting business. Additionally, Leo’s professions and project experience covers sustainability assessment, decarbonization strategy development and carbon accounting regulation compliance.

Leo holds a master of science degree in Chemical Engineering from Ghent University in Belgium and Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and Technology from East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai.