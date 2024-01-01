S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Country Risk Analyst
Leo Figueira is an S&P Global Market Intelligence Country Risk Analyst for Sub-Saharan Africa covering predominantly the southern African region. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Leo completed an MSc in International Relations and an MSc in Global Health Policy, both at the University of Edinburgh, UK. During his studies, he predominately focused on security studies, political instability, policy uncertainty, health systems analysis and global health governance.