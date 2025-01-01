Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Leena Punjabi has served as the Chief Investment Officer at F&G Annuities & Life since January 2021. In her role, she is responsible for leading the investment team; setting the investment strategy for, & oversight of, the investment portfolio. As an Executive Vice President, and a member of the Leadership Team, she is also responsible for the strategic direction of the organization. Leena joined F&G in July 2019 as Vice President, Asset Management.

Prior to joining F&G she was a Senior Principal in the New York office of Mercer’s wealth business and was instrumental in building their insurance investments practice in the US.

Over her two decades as an investment professional, she has provided the firms she worked with and her clients with innovative, research-backed recommendations to improve their investment outcomes. Her expertise spans the full range of the institutional investment cycle, from establishing governance structures and defining investment policy to building stakeholder consensus and implementing investment programs.

Prior to joining Mercer, Leena was an investment advisor with HDFC Bank.

She serves on the Board of Willie May Rock Camp, a not-for-profit organization that provides a range of interdisciplinary programs focused on music technology for historically underrepresented BIPOC students. Leena is also on the Boards of Specialty Lending Company LLC, a majority owned portfolio company of Blackstone Credit, and Origin8Cares, a technology driven life insurance company.

Leena holds an MS in accounting from Baruch College, City University of NY and an MBA in marketing from Mumbai University. Leena is a CFA® charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute and New York Society of Security Analysts.