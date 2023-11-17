Product Director, Global Risk & Economics

Marie Lechler is an experienced economist and data scientist with a focus on economic and political analysis.



She oversees the development of new product initiatives across the economics, country risk and supply chain practice groups. By applying advanced analytics to quantify political and economic risks and trends these products help clients to identify growth opportunities and navigate uncertainty. Marie holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Munich (summa cum laude) and has studied at the University of St. Gallen (Switzerland), Harvard College (USA) and the University of Cambridge (UK) and visited the University of California, Berkeley (USA) as a research scholar.