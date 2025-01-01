Product Manager

Lauren Hodges is a Product Manager on the Equities team at S&P Global, where she has been driving innovation and strategic initiatives for over three years. With a degree in Public Policy from the University of North Carolina, Lauren honed her skills in gathering and analyzing information to create effective policies—skills that seamlessly translate into her unique approach to product design. Her previous experience in sales, client support, and project management further enriches her perspective, allowing her to understand client needs and market dynamics deeply. At S&P Global, she has been instrumental in leading various key projects that enhance product offerings and deliver value to clients.