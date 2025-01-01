Quantitative Researcher & Developer, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Lauren Stevens is a Quantitative Research & Development Lead in the Strategy & Planning Department of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Prior to joining ADIA, Mrs. Stevens was Senior Vice President, Senior Strategist for FactSet’s Content and Technology Solutions, responsible for analyzing market research and determining the direction of the FactSet content, cloud, alternative data and technology strategy. Mrs. Stevens holds a B.S. in Policy Analysis and Management from Cornell University.