Stephen Landes is a principal research analyst with Upstream Cost and Supply Chain team at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Cost and Supply Chain team provides in-depth analysis and data about the oilfield service sector. Landes is responsible for market reports covering onshore drilling rigs and steel markets. In addition, he provides internal updates regarding North America market trends on a weekly basis. Landes has supported clients through provision of insights on market conditions, supply and demand, and cost trends. Prior to joining S&P Global Commodity Insights in 2021, Landes held positions with several upstream oil and gas-focused companies. Landes holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an energy-focused MBA from Texas Christian University.