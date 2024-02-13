Executive Director, Global Head of Derivatives Business Development

Mila Kuznetsov is an Executive Director leading the Americas Derivatives Business Development team at S&P Global within Market Intelligence. In her role, she is responsible for Americas derivatives commercial and product strategy across the sell side, buy side, auditors/regulators, and asset servicers.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Mila held multiple leadership roles at key financial services organizations such as Sculptor Capital Management where she was the Global Head of Valuations, Citi as a V.P focused on Equity Derivative Valuations, and at Ernst & Young within financial services for clients in Risk Advisory and Derivative Valuations. In her previous roles, she has implemented new pricing and valuation policies and procedures across multi-asset portfolios (equities, fixed income, derivatives, private assets), led valuation automation projects, and reviewed key valuation questions with internal stakeholders (Valuation Committees) and external stakeholders (auditors, regulators, investors).

Mila graduated from Binghamton University’s School of Management with a Bachelor of Science in Management, Concentration in Finance, and a Minor in Russian and East European Studies.