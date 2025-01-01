VINITA KUMARI

Sr Specialist, Technical Research, Automotive Forecasting

I am a Senior Specialist, Automotive Forecasting at S&P Global Mobility, specializing in Aftermarket Insights of VIO Forecast. My responsibilities include generating accurate global forecasts across six continents & 76 countries, managing product development, design, integration, process enhancement, and delivering customized solutions via product PARC.

With over 9 years of experience in e-commerce, finance, and automotive industries, I contributed to VIN Solutions project, focusing on the Model to Trim extension, leading to auto component research and coding for USA, Canada, Mexico & Puerto Rico. I also conducted an in-depth qualitative study on Autonomous Driving and mapped Autonomous & Electric Vehicle OEMs. Additionally, served as a trainer for NHTSA 5-STAR Safety Rating Program.

Prior to joining S&P Global Mobility in 2018, I worked with GlobalLogic (Hitachi Group), where I organized, structured & segmented product content for an onsite client, Google Shopping, Gurugram, India.

I hold both bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration, majoring in Finance and Marketing.