Principal of Energy Research

Kristin Larson has used her extensive data science and programming experience to add depth and insight to the Market Intelligence Power Forecast, which estimates generating asset value in U.S. markets. Her publications cover renewable energy, capacity markets, power plant profitability, and energy storage. Previously, Dr. Larson spent over fifteen years in the renewable energy forecasting industry at start-up companies and made long term demand forecasts for Seattle City Light. Her Ph.D. is in Atmospheric Science from the University of Washington and she has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Princeton University.