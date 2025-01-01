Kristen Hallam

Lead Content Strategist, Global Intelligence & Analytics

Kristen has covered the business healthcare for more than 20 years, starting with the hospital industry in Nashville, Tenn. in 1996. After seven years as a health policy reporter in Washington DC for Modern Healthcare and Bloomberg News, she moved to London with Bloomberg to become an editor on the European healthcare team. While in London, Kristen started a global environment team for Bloomberg focused on news to inform the carbon trading markets. But she was lured back to healthcare and has been covering the industry ever since. Kristen is thrilled to be at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where she helped build the healthcare news coverage and continue to hone our coverage and extend our reach. You can find our news here.

In her spare time, Kristen likes to explore the hilly area around her new hometown of Charlottesville, practice yoga, read, write and watch movies.