Director, Head of Europe & CIS Country Risk

Blanka Calnan is head of Europe/CIS Country Risk. She specializes in the geopolitical and commercial implications affecting European markets, including political, political violence, regulatory and operational risks. Calnan leads a team that produces in-depth analyses and forecasts, country background reports, market-entry and corporate intelligence projects, and qualitative risk ratings, as well as thought leadership on a wide range of topics, including environmental, social and governance, the energy transition, trade, supply chains, conflicts and other cross-regional dynamics affecting Europe. An experienced public speaker, she has an extensive track record presenting to a wide range of internal and external stakeholders. Calnan holds a Master of Arts in area studies from the University of London, UK, and a Bachelor of Arts in history and Spanish from Middlesex University, UK. She has lived in Slovakia, resides in the UK and speaks fluent Slovak, Czech and English.