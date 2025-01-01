Managing Principal, Head of Investment Banking

As Managing Principal & Head of Investment Banking, Kirk Hovde is responsible for leading the firm’s investment banking practice, as well as evaluating the financial and strategic options of financial institutions. In this capacity, Mr. Hovde performs financial analyses and valuations of banks and thrifts, assists in the facilitation of M&A transactions and capital offerings, and assesses the impact of national and regional trends on the financial services industry. Mr. Hovde is also a member of Hovde Group’s Management Operating Committee, which is tasked with the day-to-day management of the firm and implementation of the longer-term strategic plan and vision.

Prior to joining Hovde Group, Mr. Hovde was with Deloitte & Touche LLP in Chicago, Illinois, where he provided assurance services to both public and private clients in a broad array of industries. These services primarily consisted of regular financial audit and Sarbanes-Oxley attestation engagements, but also included special projects for acquisitions and divestitures. Mr. Hovde, a native of Chicago, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, double majoring in Accounting and Finance, Investment & Banking, from the School of Business at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Illinois, has his series 7, 24, 63 and 79 FINRA licenses and has passed Level II of the CFA Program.