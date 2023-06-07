Director, Upstream Specialists, Americas

Kim Whipple has over 20 years of experience in geophysical and geological interpretation workflows. After completing her university education, she joined the Kingdom support team and quickly progressed to roles in pre-sales and consulting. In her current position, Kim collaborates closely with the Product Development team, ensuring that customer feedback is effectively integrated into product enhancements.

Her expertise extends to Machine Learning, AI, and analytics within geoscience applications, which she has leveraged to assist clients worldwide in optimizing their geoscience workflows. Kim is particularly recognized for her contributions to major software platform transitions and workflow improvements at companies like Devon and Chesapeake. Her ability to simplify complex workflows enables interpreters to make swift and accurate drilling and interpretation decisions, earning her a respected reputation in the industry.