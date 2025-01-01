Principal Research Analyst, South Korea Powertrain Forecast

Bora Kim is Lead Research Analyst responsible for sales-based powertrain forecasting and electrification trend analysis in the South Korean market at S&P Global Mobility. She focuses on analyzing propulsion-system demand, emission & CO2 regulatory impacts, and long-term market transitions toward electrification.

She has more than 17 years of experience in the automotive industry, working across a wide range of functions since 2008. Prior to joining S&P Global Mobility, Bora served as Head of Technical Compliance for the Powertrain Department at Volkswagen Group Korea. She also held roles at Stellantis APAC and GM Korea, focusing on powertrain strategy planning, emission compliance and CO₂ regulations.

Bora holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Hanyang University.