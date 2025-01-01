Director, iNAV - Real-time pricing

Kevin Lee brings over 20 years of experience in trading ETFs and equity derivatives, having worked at both banks and broker-dealers. He began his career as an options trader at Susquehanna International Group’s headquarters in Philadelphia and later transferred to their Dublin office, where he served as a market maker for the first ETFs listed in Europe. Since then, Kevin has worked in London at various firms, including LaBranche, Macquarie, and Old Mission, specializing in market-making ETFs with emerging market risk for institutional clients.

More recently, he has joined S&P Global, where he leads the iNAV business, specializing in the valuation of ETFs and other baskets for a global client base.