Global Head of Insurance Asset Management and Liability Solutions

Kerry O’Brien is global head of Insurance Asset Management and Liability Solutions for MetLife Investment Management (MIM). She is responsible for the execution of investment strategies for the MetLife general account, helping drive growth in MIM’s third party insurance client channel as well as working with teams to drive liability solutions across other client segments.

Prior to joining MIM in December 2024, Kerry served as head of insurance at Insight Investments, a subsidiary of BNY. Prior to Insight Investments, Kerry was a portfolio manager and Head of Emerging Markets and Sovereign Credit at AIG. In her over 35 years of experience, she has also held senior positions at SwissRe, Munich Re Capital Management, and Dreyfus.

Kerry earned an M.B.A in Finance from Hofstra University and a B.S. in Business Administration from LeMoyne College.