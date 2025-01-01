Director, Sustainability Solutions

Kerrin Hughes is a Sustainability Sales Director at S&P Global, covering the Australian and New Zealand markets. His background in global markets, fixed income, credit risk and climate risk comes from nearly twenty years of experience across Sydney, London and New York. Kerrin has a diverse perspective of the industry, including the buyside (Perpetual), sell side (Citi and Barclays) and in the information provider space. Kerrin is a CFA Institute Charterholder and holds a Master of Applied Finance from FINSIA.