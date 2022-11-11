Alex Kenny, CFA

Executive Director

Alex Kenny, leads Product Services for derivative valuation and data services for EMEA and APAC at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Alex leads Product Services for Derivatives Data and Valuation Services and is part of the working group for IBOR transition within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He is based in the London office and joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2016. With over a decade of experience in the risk and valuation space, he specializes is finding innovative solutions for complex pricing and regulatory problems with a focus on customer experience. He is active participant in S&P Global Market Intelligence led customer forums and working groups.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Alex worked in numerous client facing OTC valuations teams based in London, Dublin and Toronto. Primarily focused on hedge fund administration, his areas of responsibility included IPV, Valuation policy, risk and regulatory reporting.

Alex holds a first class honours Masters degree in Finance from the Dublin Institute of Technology and is a CFA Chart holder since 2015.