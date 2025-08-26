Head of Americas Sell-Side, Data & Research

Ken Shimokawa is Head of Americas Sell-Side for the Data & Research business at S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, he is responsible for leading product and market development focused on the Sell-Side segment. He has 15+ years’ experience in the information services industry and frequently speaks on industry webinars and has authored numerous research pieces on subjects including global equity capital markers activity, private equity and venture capital trends, and investor activism.