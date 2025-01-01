Founder and CEO

Ken King is the Founder and CEO of KSK Investors, LLC (“KSK”). Before founding KSK, Ken served as a Managing Director in Investment Banking for Bank of America (“BofA”), covering regional and community banks across the Southeastern United States. Ken focused primarily on Mergers and Acquisitions and Capital Markets. Ken also served on the bank’s Charlotte Market Leadership team representing the Corporate and Investment Bank.



Before covering Southeastern regional banks, Ken was a Managing Director in BofA’s Industrial Corporate Bank. His responsibilities included managing the bank’s middle market and large corporate industrial companies across capital markets, credit, and treasury management products.



During his tenure at BofA, Ken served an integral role in integrating BofA and Merrill Lynch Canada during the banking crisis in 2008 and 2009.



Ken began his BofA career in 2005, after prior roles with Wachovia and Andersen Business Consulting.



Ken received his MBA from UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School in Chapel Hill, NC, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from NC State University in Raleigh, NC.