Sr. Research Analyst, Dividend Forecasting

Kelvin Menezes is responsible for dividend forecasting in the Americas region. His primary focus is on the Utility sector in the United States and Canada, as well as the Latin American (LATAM) region, covering key players in a number of sectors, including Petrobras (Energy), Vale (Basic Resources), Orbia (Chemicals) and Banco de Chile (Financials).

Kelvin holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, as well as a master’s in forensic accounting from the Florida International University. He is also business proficient in both Portuguese and Spanish.