Kelly Johnson

Global Sector Lead, Chemicals and Fertilizers

Kelly is an investment professional with over 30 years of experience in the petrochemical and downstream sectors. He has been at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is the private sector lending arm of the World Bank Group, for over 20 years. He currently serves as IFC’s Global Sector Lead for Chemicals and Fertilizers. Kelly has committed over US$2 billion in investments for IFC in greenfield and expansion projects in oil, gas, refining, fertilizers and petrochemicals in Latin America, Africa, South and East Asia. He holds a Mba from the George Washington University and a BBA from Baylor University