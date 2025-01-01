S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Product Manager, Headcount Analytics
Kelly Bryant is a Product Manager at S&P Global, responsible for Headcount Analytics, a powerful dataset that provides a comprehensive view of global workforce composition, trends, and metrics. Passionate about innovation and operational excellence, Kelly plays a key role in evolving data solutions that help clients evaluate investment opportunities, track workforce trends, and identify strategic business insights.