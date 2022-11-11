Jason Keely

Associate Director, Upstream Companies & Transactions Research

He specializes in company valuation, financial analysis, and strategic benchmarking of international oil and gas companies, with a focus on how portfolio composition and strategic decisions influence financial performance and long-term shareholder value.

Jason covers upstream companies across the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Europe, with particular expertise in LNG-focused E&Ps, the Canadian oil sands, and North Sea–focused producers. His previous coverage includes the leading Chinese national oil companies, U.S. natural gas–weighted independents, and exploration-focused international E&Ps.

Jason holds a BS in Economics from Dickinson College and joined S&P Global in 2007.