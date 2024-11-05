Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Katriona Ho

Head of Market Development, Credit Analytics, Asia-Pacific

Katriona is responsible for managing the Credit Analytics products across APAC, as well as developing the Go-To-Market strategies. Prior to her Head of Market Development role, she was a Director in Credit & Risk Solutions and a Senior Credit Product Specialist providing credit risk solutions. She continues to work closely with credit risk professionals spanning financial and non-financial corporations to design credit workflows.