Kathryn Doud

Credit Product Specialist, Risk & Valuation Services

Kathryn Doud joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2022. As a Credit Product Specialist, she leverages her expertise in credit risk, data analytics and client engagement in order to empower clients to navigate complex credit risk landscapes and make informed decisions that align with their goals and objectives.