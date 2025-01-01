Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Kathryn Cenac

Managing Director, Global Head of Regulatory Services, BMO

Over 20 years of industry experience at leading global investment banks. Strong track record in identifying and implementing control strategy for global Transaction Reporting obligations. Experienced leader of diverse change and ‘run the bank’ control teams of varied sizes across locations. Experience of dealing directly with Regulators. Familiar with delivering change across all Asset Classes, primary expertise in Equities, particularly Equity Derivatives.