Kathryn Cenac

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Managing Director, Global Head of Regulatory Services, BMO
Over 20 years of industry experience at leading global investment banks. Strong track record in identifying and implementing control strategy for global Transaction Reporting obligations. Experienced leader of diverse change and ‘run the bank’ control teams of varied sizes across locations. Experience of dealing directly with Regulators. Familiar with delivering change across all Asset Classes, primary expertise in Equities, particularly Equity Derivatives.