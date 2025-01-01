Analyst, Metals & Mining Research

Kathreen Piquero is an Analyst in the Metals and Mining Research group at S&P Global Commodity Insights, specializing in the Mining Studies team. She contributes to the Corporate Exploration Strategies (CES), an annual study that analyzes global exploration budgets and trends in the mining sector. Additionally, Kathreen also plays a key role in producing the Industry Monitor, a monthly publication that provides comprehensive coverage of mining datasets, including significant drill results, initial resource announcements, project development milestones, and financing activities.

Before joining the Metals and Mining Research group, Kathreen managed relationship-building initiatives with industry professionals in the private equity and venture capital space through targeted outreach campaigns. Kathreen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.