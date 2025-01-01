Senior Principal Analyst, North America Power & Renewables Research

Katherine (McCaffrey) Nelson, PhD is a Senior Research Analyst with the S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Research team, creating the Market Intelligence Power Forecast for CapIQ Pro. She is the forecast product lead, contributing market knowledge and data analytics skills to automating, producing and visualizing the forecast product. Dr. Nelson brings to the team 5 years as a research scientist in wind energy meteorology at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She holds a BA in Applied Mathematics from the University of St Thomas (MN) and a PhD in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences from the University of Colorado Boulder.