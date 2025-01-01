Karla Gelynne

Analyst, Mine Economics & Emissions

Karla Rivera is an Analyst with the Mine Economics and Emissions Team at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Based in Manila, her team develops cash flow models that deliver in-depth assessments of production costs and emissions across a wide range of mines and commodities.

With 11 years of experience at S&P Global, Karla began her career with the Metals and Mining Industry Content Team, where she built a strong foundation in data analysis and industry research.

Before joining S&P Global, she worked as a Plant Engineer, gaining valuable experience in chemical processing and operations management. Karla is a licensed Chemical Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Mapúa Institute of Technology.