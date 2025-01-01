Karina Limburg

Data Services Director, Visible Alpha, APAC

Karina serves as the Data Services Director for the APAC region at Visible Alpha, where she specializes in helping buy-side clients leverage data more systematically to drive investment decisions. With eight years of experience at the company, she began her journey in the European division before transitioning to her current role in the APAC region.

Drawing on her extensive experience in financial data services and deep buy-side expertise spanning more than 15+ years, Karina works closely with institutional investors, asset managers, and hedge funds to unlock the full potential of Visible Alpha's data offerings. She is passionate about transforming complex datasets into actionable insights that inform investment strategies and portfolio management.