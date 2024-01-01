Karen Norton

Associate Director, Aluminum, NonFerrous Markets

Karen joined S&P Global in July 2024 to develop the company’s Aluminum and Alumina supply-demand research offering. She has spent more than 30 years in the non-ferrous metals industry, starting out as an analyst at LME ring dealer Billiton Metals, working closely with the trading desk.

Karen then joined Reuters as a base metals correspondent and analyst, covering market trends and breaking industry news, before joining the new in-house research team (formerly GFMS) which is now part of the London Stock Exchange Group.