Head of Credit Investment

Karabo Seima is currently the Head of Credit Investments at Momentum Asset Management (MAM). She has been with MAM since 2022. Her career spans two years in corporate credit analysis, seven years in investment banking and 10 years in investment management. In her previous role, she was the Senior Credit Portfolio Manager for a shareholder investment portfolio of another leading South African life insurance company. Karabo has always been intrigued by the flow of money and how all parts of an economy are interconnected. Her core investment belief is that financial institutions should always consider how they create a social dividend for the people whose money they hold.