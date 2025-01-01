Kaleb Boyl

ESG Client Engagement Specialist

Kaleb is an ESG Client Engagement Specialist at S&P Global Sustainable1 based in Boston. With extensive expertise in thematic areas such as Decarbonization, Climate Transition Risk, and Impact, Kaleb collaborates with financial institutions, exchanges, and corporations to develop, evaluate, and implement ESG strategies and initiatives within their organizations. Leveraging his cross-industry specialization, enables him to navigate and addresses sustainability challenges material to a broad range of sectors and provide unique market insights.



Prior to Sustainable1, Kaleb worked with S&P Market Intelligence and received a BA in Economics and Entrepreneurial Studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.