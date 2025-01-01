Head of Corporates & AI

Justine Iverson is Head of the S&P Global Marketplace at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She leads the product strategy, inclusive of vision and roadmap, for the S&P Global Marketplace. Additionally, she is responsible expanding footprint with key partners such as Snowflake & Databricks. Ms. Iverson leads the team responsible for go to market efforts across the S&P Global Marketplace, Analytical Platforms and Channels. Prior to joining the product team, Ms. Iverson worked in various marketing roles within the data and financial services space at S&P Global, 361 Capital, a division of Hamilton Lane, and IHS Markit. Ms. Iverson holds an MBA from the University of Denver and BA in Journalism from the University of Montana.