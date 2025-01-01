Senior Research Analyst, Information Security

Justin Lam is a senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, leading data security research within the Information Security channel since October 2021. Prior to this role, Justin successfully served and advised numerous startups in information and data security in strategy, sales and partner-development roles. He has built worldwide partnership and sales programs from scratch and has been fortunate enough to earn several “Presidents Club” and “Quota Club” awards.



Within these startups, Justin has held both technical and enterprise customer-facing roles, with assignments in engineering, product management, customer success, consulting, prospecting and closing. Justin has been part of five exits, including two IPOs. He has also seen the process evolution of data security adoption.



At S&P Global Market Intelligence, Justin leverages his years of industry experience and his unique understanding of both how customers buy and why sellers sell to help investors, practitioners and entrepreneurs understand and contextualize industry trends.



Justin holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.