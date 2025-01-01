Managing Director - Sector Lead

Julyana Yokota joined S&P Global Ratings in 2013 in the Infrastructure Ratings Group in Latin America. Before joining S&P Global Ratings, Julyana worked for 15 years in the banking industry, including Itau, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas.

She holds a BA in Engineering from the University of Sao Paulo and a graduate degree in Finance from IBMEC - Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais