Juan Zubillaga

Analyst, Equity Research/Fixed Income

Juan is a Dividend Research Analyst covering Industrial companies in the Americas at S&P Global Market Intelligence.



He is responsible for conducting dividend forecasting analysis in the Americas, concentrating primarily on the United States and Canada. He specializes in the Industrials sector, where he analyzes company financials, capital allocation policies, and sector trends.



Juan holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina (UCA).