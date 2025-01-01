Juan Pienaar

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Global Head Derivatives Operations
Juan heads up product development for Totem and is based in London. He has overseen the development of Liquidity and Corroboration services using external market data across our derivatives valuation and data services. Juan is a qualified chartered accountant (CA (SA)) and comes with 10+ years financial service experience across several products. He has been with IHS Markit since 2013.