Juan Pienaar

Global Head Derivatives Operations

Juan heads up product development for Totem and is based in London. He has overseen the development of Liquidity and Corroboration services using external market data across our derivatives valuation and data services. Juan is a qualified chartered accountant (CA (SA)) and comes with 10+ years financial service experience across several products. He has been with IHS Markit since 2013.