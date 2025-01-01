Joseph Cavanaugh

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Lead Sales Engineer, Visible Alpha
Over a decade of experience in sales and consulting within the financial markets specializing in delivering innovative data solutions, analytical tools, and consultative services tailored for buy-side firms to include some of the world's leading Hedge Funds, Private Equity Firms, and Investment Banks, focusing on big data and information technology.