Rugby Legend, Entrepreneur & Wellbeing Advocate

Jonny Wilkinson is a health and wellbeing ambassador, business founder, public speaker, sustainability advocate, rugby pundit, coach and philanthropist. Globally celebrated as one of the best players to have ever played rugby union, Jonny compiled an impressive 91 caps at international level for England. He featured in 2 British and Irish Lions tours and was granted the honour of being inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. His outstanding service to the game was recognised with a CBE by HM the Queen. Following his retirement in 2014, Jonny began utilising his insight and knowledge as a rugby pundit for ITV and Sky Sports. He also launched his own health drink brand, One Living. Jonny has openly explored the difficulties that he faced during his career and life to date, for example the fear of failure. More recently Jonny has applied his personal experience and followed his passion to deeply understand himself and his potential by launching his I AM podcast series. In a series of conversations with thought leaders and inspiring individuals across the globe, he advocates spiritual self-investigation leading to self-awareness and a realisation of what is available and possible for us all in life often using sporting analogies to articulate and relate his message. He is sought after as a motivational speaker. A deeply passionate health and wellbeing advocate, Jonny initiated “NSPIRED”, a charitable foundation that provides mental, emotional support to school teachers and coaches to help inspire and empower them as well as the younger generation that they work with on a daily basis. He supports many other charities and is brand ambassador for a wide range of companies.