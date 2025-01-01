Senior Analyst, Media

John Fletcher (Sr. Analyst) has spent over two decades as an industry analyst researching and forecasting the metrics and finances of the Telecommunication, Media and Technology (TMT) industry. Subjects covered have included cable networks, box office, mobile networks, fixed wireless, towers, broadband, mobile entertainment and consumer/b2b surveys.

He is currently leading the Americas research teams for broadband, multichannel video and mobile/towers at S&P Global Market Intelligence with a focus on the changing video subscription space and how the U.S. can close the broadband digital divide.

Mr. Fletcher holds a Bachelor’s in Economics from Saint Mary’s College of California. He is a frequent speaker and has been quoted in numerous publications including USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and The Economist.