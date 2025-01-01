Director, Head of Debtdomain (EMEA)

John Conway is a Director at S&P Global, currently leading the Debtdomain Commercial Strategy for the EMEA region. In his previous role, he headed the Credit Pre-Sales Engineering team, where he specialized in products such as WSO and iLEVEL, along with the associated ancillary services. John began his career at Deutsche Bank in Corporate Trust, focusing on Synthetics and CLOs. He then gained buy-side experience at Hayfin and Ironshield Capital Management, enhancing his knowledge of loan and hedge fund markets.