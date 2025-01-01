Director & Lead Analyst, Insurance Ratings

Johannes Bender is a director in S&P Global Ratings, based in Frankfurt. He is lead analyst for insurance markets in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, global reinsurance and Central & Eastern Europe. He joined S&P Global Ratings in November 2004. Previously, Bender worked for three years at German public-law insurer SV SparkassenVersicherung, mainly in asset management controlling. He holds a Master of Business Administration in insurance management from University of Applied Sciences Coburg and a diploma in Business Administration from University of Cooperative Education Mannheim and a Bachelor of Arts from Open University in London.