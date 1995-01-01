Tax Utility Commercial Lead

Joe Tully leads the Tax Utility product at S&P Global Market Intelligence and has been with the team for five years. He has played a pivotal role in integrating the Tax Utility with our Loans platforms, supporting brokers, agents, and lenders. As a CPA and expert in FATCA and CRS compliance, Joe is known for his collaborative approach, working closely with technology, operations, and client teams worldwide. His integration initiatives have streamlined compliance processes and enhanced operational efficiency for clients. Joe’s expertise extends to integrating the Tax Utility into client architecture and enhancing S&P Global product solutions. Prior to joining S&P Global, Joe spent 12 years at PwC in the Audit Division’s Data Management Group. He continues to drive innovation in tax compliance technology to deliver scalable solutions for clients.